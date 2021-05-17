Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 40 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $437.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.16. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $449.44.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

