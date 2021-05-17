Trex (NYSE:TREX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trex (NYSE:TREX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.06 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of TREX traded down $2.97 on Monday, reaching $101.72. 12,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

