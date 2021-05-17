Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $37.51

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.51, but opened at $38.83. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 66,030 shares trading hands.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after buying an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.