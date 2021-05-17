Trisura Group (TRRSF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS: TRRSF) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $119.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Trisura Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TRRSF opened at $122.82 on Monday. Trisura Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.76.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

