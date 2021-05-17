TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0058 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $13.65 million and $231,863.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00087246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.73 or 0.01279649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00063142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00115539 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.