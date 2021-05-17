Truist Securiti Weighs in on Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

JACK stock opened at $118.92 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

