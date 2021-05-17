TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $211.84 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00005763 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $211.84 million and $5.19 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $564.09 or 0.01261087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00116109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00062425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,804 coins and its circulating supply is 82,180,380 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

