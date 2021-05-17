Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$24.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TRQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.08.

TRQ opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

