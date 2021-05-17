TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

TSP opened at $36.77 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

