Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. Twin Disc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. Analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.