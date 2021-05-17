Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

Shares of UNS opened at C$14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.19. The company has a market cap of C$621.39 million and a PE ratio of -16.29. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$3.13 and a one year high of C$14.95.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. Analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

