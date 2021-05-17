UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Down 31.3% This Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $94,003.08 and $777.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00077289 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

