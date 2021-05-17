UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Sells $38,320.32 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE UNF opened at $224.92 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $151.91 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.93. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

