Unigestion Holding SA Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,108,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $144.68 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average of $126.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.