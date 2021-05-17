Unigestion Holding SA Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,399 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oracle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.