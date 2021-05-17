Unigestion Holding SA Sells 20,576 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.27. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

