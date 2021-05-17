Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.54. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.