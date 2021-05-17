United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.6% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 51,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 77,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of UPS opened at $216.38 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

