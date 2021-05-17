United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.23 and the highest is $5.14. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $337.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,622. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $113.33 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.81.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

