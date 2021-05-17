United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. United Rentals posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

NYSE URI traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $338.18. 7,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,622. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average of $270.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $113.33 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $187,334,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

