United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of United Rentals worth $22,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $341.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day moving average is $270.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.33 and a 1 year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

