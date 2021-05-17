UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $45,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after buying an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.26.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $410.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,997. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $387.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

