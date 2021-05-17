Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UBX. Citigroup lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

UBX stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. Unity Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $230.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.