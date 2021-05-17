Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.89

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 57622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.
UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.
In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,499 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.
Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
Read More: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.