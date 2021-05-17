Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.89

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 57622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

UNVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,499 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 105,517 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

