US Bancorp DE Has $892,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

