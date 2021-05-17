US Bancorp DE Has $938,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Posted by on May 17th, 2021

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

