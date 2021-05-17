US Bancorp DE Purchases 775 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Denny’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DENN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.13, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denny’s Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.