US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 40.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Synaptics by 175.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.92.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

