US Bancorp DE Sells 3,108 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

CHEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.40. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

