US Bancorp DE Sells 8,998 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $160,620,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $60,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,282,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,603,000 after purchasing an additional 699,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,432,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 692,756 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

GPK stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.