Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Utz Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens upgraded Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after acquiring an additional 230,885 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

