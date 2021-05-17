Van Strum & Towne Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $215.54 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $141.19 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.