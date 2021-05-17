Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 3.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.04 and a 200 day moving average of $214.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

