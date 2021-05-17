VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,041 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MLN opened at $21.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.