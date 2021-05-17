Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 5.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $80,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.80 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

