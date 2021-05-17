Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.70. 185,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,610,689. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

