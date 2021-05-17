Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Boosted by Coco Enterprises LLC

Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.4% of Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coco Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,135,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $107.49. 35,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,739. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.29 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.25.

