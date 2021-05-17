Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.51 on Monday, reaching $359.61. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,214. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.35 and its 200-day moving average is $354.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.10 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

