Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.80 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

