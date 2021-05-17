Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.97 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.02 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.