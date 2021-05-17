Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $336.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.95 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

