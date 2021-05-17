Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $52.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

