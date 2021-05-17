Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

