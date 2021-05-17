Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,525 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $124.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.