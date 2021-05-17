Veles (VLS) Price Down 54% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Veles has a market cap of $184,604.93 and approximately $270.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded down 54% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.01 or 0.07600130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,085.88 or 0.02433021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.88 or 0.00633830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00199352 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.37 or 0.00818653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.47 or 0.00668753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.42 or 0.00565567 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,931 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

