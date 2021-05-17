Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan Sells 440,672 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

