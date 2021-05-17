Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 61,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,585,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 111,977 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 258.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 194,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

