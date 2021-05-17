VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their market perform rating on shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.22.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that VEREIT will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VEREIT by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 17,382 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in VEREIT by 84.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,169,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,404,000 after buying an additional 754,367 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.