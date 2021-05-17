Verge (XVG) Trading Down 29% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $719.11 million and approximately $62.40 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00629552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,453,250,044 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.