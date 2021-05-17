Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,712. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.54 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.14.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.